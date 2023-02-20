Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Three young men riding a motorcycle were killed in a collision with a vehicle in Rajasthan's Dausa district Monday evening, police said.

The accident took place in the Lalsot police station area when the three men, all labourers aged below 30, were returning home after work in the Didwana RIICO industrial area.

Station Officer Nathulal said another person was injured in the accident.

The driver of the Bolero car fled from the spot after the accident, the police officer said, adding a search is underway for him.

The deceased were identified as Dilraj Bairwa, Ramesh Gurjar and Ramkesh Gurjar.

The injured was admitted to a hospital, the police officer said.

