Srinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rambagh area of the city on Wednesday, officials said.

The ultras were killed in a brief shootout near the Rambagh bridge on Lal Chowk-Airport road, the officials said.

They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained.

