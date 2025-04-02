New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Three minors were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a man and fleeing with his motorcycle and mobile phone in Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Amit Singh, a resident of Bakhtawarpur, he said.

On March 27, a call was received at Alipur Police Station regarding an incident near Triveni Colony, where a man was attacked with a bottle by some individuals who fled with his motorcycle and mobile phone, he added.

An FIR was registered and the minors were identified and apprehended, he said, adding that the stolen motorcycle and mobile phone have been seized.

The minors were sent to a protective custody observation home, he said.

