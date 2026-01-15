Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15 (ANI): The preparations are underway for a major public meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district on January 23.

As part of the preparations, a Bhoomi Pooja for the venue was held on Wednesday by the NDA alliance parties.

The public meeting comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu as the 2026 Assembly elections draw closer, with alliance talks among various political parties gaining momentum. The AIADMK-BJP alliance was formed last week; the PMK, led by Anbumani Ramadoss, officially joined the alliance. The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) is already part of the NDA. In addition, parties such as the Puthiya Needhi Katchi, IJK, and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam have also announced their support for the National Democratic Alliance.

The upcoming public meeting in Madurantakam is seen as a key event to reaffirm and showcase the NDA's strength in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the gathering, highlighting the alliance's vision and political direction.

Leaders and cadres from AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and other NDA constituent parties participated in today's Bhoomi Pooja, marking the formal beginning of arrangements for the high-profile event.

Earlier, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu on January 23 will bring significant changes both in politics and governance.

Speaking to reporters, Soundararajan said that India has achieved tremendous growth and that the recent visit by the US Ambassador to India is a matter of pride for the nation.

"Global opinion leaders have stated that there is no other country in the world that has developed at the pace India has. This clearly shows that India is growing at a very rapid rate," she said.

"The Prime Minister is visiting Tamil Nadu and has conveyed his Pongal greetings to everyone. Recently, the Union Home Minister also visited Tamil Nadu and celebrated Pongal, and in that spirit, the BJP is celebrating the festival with great happiness," Soundararajan said. (ANI)

