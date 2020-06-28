Leh, Jun 28 (PTI) Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Sunday, taking the number of infections in the Union territory to 963, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh district.

Thirty-two patients also recovered from the disease on Sunday, bringing down the number of active cases in the Union territory to 376, health department officials said.

Of the 376 active cases, 107 are in Leh district and 269 in Kargil.

The disease has claimed one life in the Union territory, while 586 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

