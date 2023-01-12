Chaibasa, Jan 12 (PTI) Three more CRPF commandos were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened in the afternoon in Tumbahaka forest in the Tonto police station area when an anti-Naxal operation was underway following a similar blast on Wednesday in which six commandos of the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit were injured, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The three injured commandos were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi, he said, adding that their condition is stable.

Acting on a tip-off that a large number of Maoists have gathered, a search operation was started in the forest on Wednesday. Soon, a gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Maoists, police said.

The Maoists, who were retreating, triggered an IED blast, injuring the six commandos, they said.

