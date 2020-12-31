Noida (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) With the arrest of three suspects, the Noida Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang that broke into cars across the Delhi-National Capital Region and stole valuable items.

The police also recovered foreign currencies, including bills of the US dollar, the Euro, Dirham, Yuan and Thai baht, amounting to over Rs 1 lakh, according to officials.

Those held have been identified as Sanjay, alias Michael and Ayappa, Amit, and Suraj, alias Khopdi, all residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Delhi, a police spokesperson said.

"The gang largely targeted vehicles in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and get into it by breaking its glasses using sling shots or some other tool or equipment," the official said.

Sanjay alone has 30 FIRs lodged against him, while Amit has 13 and Suraj has 39 cases registered at various police stations in the Delhi-NCR, the police said.

"They were held near the Sector 37, under Sector 39 police station limits, on Thursday," the spokesperson said.

Besides the foreign currency, the police have seized four stolen laptops, three gold-coloured rings and a scooter from their possession, the police said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against the accused persons who have been sent to jail, the police said.

