Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Three people in a car, who were stuck in a mudslide caused by a flash flood on the Doda-Kastigarh road, were rescued after seven hours on Monday here in Jammu and Kashmir.

The flash flood was triggered by heavy rainfall.

The car, with two men and one woman, got stuck in the mudslide at around 9:00 AM on Monday.

The people of the area reached the spot to rescue the travellers as soon as the rain became lighter.

The car was pulled out after a herculean effort by around 10-15 people, with the help of a Tempo Traveller that was tied to the car, by 4:00 around PM.

There have been incidents of vehicles getting stuck and stranded due to landslides caused by heavy rains in the past few days.

On Monday, several vehicles were stranded on the National Highway-44 in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir due to a landslide followed by heavy rainfall.

The landslide was cleared by afternoon, after which they were allowed to pass from one side of the road.

The first spell of heavy rain lashed Jammu on Saturday bringing respite from the sweltering heat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)