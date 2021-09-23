Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Three bike-borne policemen were killed in a road accident at Ashapure barrier Gagret in Una district of Himachal Pradesh late last night, as per District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC).

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Vishal Kumar, 23-year-old Manoj Kumar, and 24-year-old Subham Kumar. They were with the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and were posted in Una two days ago.

As per DEOC Una, at around 10:30 pm yesterday, the three were on their way to the Ashapure barrier when an unknown vehicle hit them.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una, Arjit Sen said, "There was a loud explosion at a distance of 150 meters from the Puri petrol pump. People rushed to the spot and saw that two men were dead, while one was struggling for life."

The deceased were in civil dress and were identified by their ID cards.

"The injured policeman was being taken to the hospital but he died on the way. The unknown vehicle fled the scene," he added.

Investigation of the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)