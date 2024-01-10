Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 10 (PTI) A special court on Wednesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for a triple murder following a dispute over irrigating agricultural fields in Rajasthan's Bundi district in 2014.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.65 lakh on each of the convicts -- Devilal Gurjar (44), Ramraj Gurjar (37) and Bhimraj Gurjar (34) -- special public prosecutor Rajendra Kumar Jain said.

According to the prosecution, two men and a woman, identified as Satyanarayan Gurjar (50), Kalulal Gurjar (42) and Sita Bai (40), were killed and another person suffered injuries in clashes between two groups over irrigating agricultural fields in a village in the Talera police station area of Bundi district on October 15, 2014.

The police lodged a case of murder and attempt to murder under IPC sections against the three persons and a minor.

The trio were held guilty of murder and attempt to murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The trial against the minor accused in the matter was underway in a juvenile justice court, the special public prosecutor said.

