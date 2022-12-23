Balrampur (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced three men to life imprisonment after convicting them of murder.

Government advocate Kuldeep Singh said, "The court of District Judge Lallu Singh convicted Sakui, Brijendra and Daulatram on Thursday and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The convicts were also slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 each."

Singh said one Nankane (25) was brutally attacked by the three convicts, resulting in his death, in 2015.

"A case was lodged at the Laliya police station on March 24, 2015. Police had filed a chargesheet against Sakui, Brijendra and Daulatram," he added.

