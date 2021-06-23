Kollam (Kerala) [India], June 23 (ANI): At least three young women died allegedly by suicide in Kerala over a span of two days in three different cases.

A 24-year-old final year student pursuing Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) died allegedly by suicide at her husband's house in Kollam district on June 21. Later, the police arrested her husband in the matter.

In another case, a 19-year-old newly married girl, Suchithra was found hanging at her in-laws' house in the Alapuzha district. She got married in March this year.

According to the police, Suchithra's in-laws informed the neighbours that she was found hanging in her room around 11.30 am on Tuesday. Her in-laws were at home when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, another woman named Archana, 24, was found dead with burn injuries on her body in Venanganoor on Tuesday.

Her parents alleged that her husband Suresh has murdered Archana. The police had taken him into custody but released him after questioning.

On Wednesday, Archana's body was brought to her native place after autopsy. Her relatives and neighbours protested against the police for releasing Suresh after interrogation.

Archana's parents alleged that Suresh and his family were demanding more dowry from them. She had gotten married only a year ago. (ANI)

