Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Following the completion of the enumeration phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh, the Office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has said that Lucknow has the highest number of voters deleted, 30.04 per cent, in the draft Electoral roll.

According to UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa, on October 27, there were 39,94,535 electors in the city, while on January 5, the number was brought down to 27,94,397 voters. Ghaziabad recorded the second-highest deletion with 28,37,991 electors on October 27 and 20,19,852 voters on January 5.

Also Read | Gangasagar Mela 2026: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reviews Annual Fair Preparations, Assures Full Facilities for Devotees.

On Tuesday, Rinwa said that 18.70 per cent of names were removed from the draft voter list, prior to being published after the Enumeration Phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Rinwa said, "Today, the draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh has been published after the Enumeration Phase of SIR. We have 12,55,56,025 electors. The Enumeration Phase started on November 4 and went till December 26. Our BLOs went to every house and gave their enumeration form to the voters. After signing the form, they collected the enumeration form again. It was found that over 2 crore 28 lakh 76 thousand were either found dead or whose names were in the voter list more than once. It was also found that many had shifted from the address where they had made the vote."

Also Read | JNU Slogan Row: BJP Alleges Congress Link With Jawaharlal Nehru University Students, Congress Questions Judicial Delay.

He further said that people can enter their EPIC number on the official website, which will give the details of the booth and the serial number in which the name is registered.

"After counting, 18.70 percent of those names were removed from the voter list when we published it today. Now we are expecting a large number of people in Uttar Pradesh to check their names in the draft voter list. Along with that, we have given a list of absent, shifted, dead, and duplicate voters (ASDDR). One month's time is there to fill in the Form 6 with the declaration form document that will be given. Many people whose names were not there on Youths who are turning 18 on 1st January 2026 should also fill in Form 6," he further said.

He further said that a booth-wise list of people has been declared whose names were there before October 27 but did not appear in draft voter list, with the reason for deletion also mentioned.

Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday announced the publication of the draft electoral roll following the completion of the Enumeration Phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. A total of 2.89 crore names were deleted from the draft voter list.

Addressing the press, Navdeep Rinwa said, "The number of enumeration forms we received was approximately 12 crore, 55 lakh. This means that this many people returned the forms signed, indicating that their names should be included in the draft list. There were 46.23 lakh such deceased voters. There are 2.17 crore voters who have migrated, those who have shifted from their place of residence, who have left the house where they were residing when they registered their name in the voter list, and have permanently moved, or are missing or absent, or could not be found by the BLOs in the field. There were 25.47 lakh voters whose names were registered in more than one place on the voter list. In total, 2.89 crore names were not included in the draft voter list."

"Under the SIR in UP today, we are publishing the draft electoral roll. In the 75 districts of the state, Returning Officers conducted a meeting with political parties, and they have been given the printed copies of the draft electoral rolls. If you go to the website ceouttarpradesh.nic.in, voters can check their names on the list. The SIR started from October 27, 2025 and from November 4, the enumeration phase started. The day SIR was announced, the existing voter list was frozen. All 15 crore 44 lakh 30092 voters were given individual enumeration forms. The enumeration phase took place till December 26 as we asked for 15 days extra from ECI," he added.

In an official statement, the Office of the CEO said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is implementing the SIR of the Electoral Rolls in Uttar Pradesh with a clearly defined objective to ensure inclusion of all the eligible electors and exclusion of all the ineligible electors with full transparency at every stage of the process.

A total of 12,55,56,025 electors, out of a total of 15,44,30,092 electors, as per the Electoral Roll on October 27, 2025, have submitted their Enumeration Forms till December 26, 2025, reflecting an overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR, according to the CEO.

"The successful completion of this phase is the result of coordinated efforts of DEOs of all 75 districts, 403 EROs, 2042 AEROs, and BLOs deployed at 162486 polling booths, supported by volunteers. Field representatives of all recognised Political Parties, including their District Presidents, also actively participated, with as many as 5,76,611 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them," the CEO office's statement read.

To ensure universal awareness and participation, during the enumeration period, CEOs, DEOs and EROs conducted extensive awareness campaigns and held multiple meetings with political parties to explain the process and share the progress updates.BLOs also conducted booth-level meetings with BLAs, who were allowed to file up to 50 Enumeration Forms per day to ensure their active involvement in SIR. BLOs carried out house-to-house visits to all electors whose names were in the electoral roll as on October 27, 2025 to distribute Enumeration Forms, followed by at least three visits for collection. BLAs and volunteers also made dedicated efforts to ensure that no eligible elector was missed.

As per the SIR Order, the Draft Electoral Roll has been published on January 6, 2026. Printed and digital booth-wise copies have been provided to all recognised Political Parties and also made available on the CEO's website (ceouttarpradesh.nic.in).

The claims and objections period has been set for January 6, 2026, to February 6, 2026. Any existing or prospective elector may file claims or objections for inclusion of eligible electors or deletion of ineligible names. A total of 403 EROs and 2042 AEROs are in position to scrutinise such cases by February 27, 2026. In addition to that, Additional AEROs have been notified as per the requirement to dispose off the claims and objections, within the prescribed time limit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)