Gangtok, Aug 3 (PTI) Sikkim on Monday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 688, an official said.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said that 16 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from East Sikkim and 14 from South Sikkim.

East Sikkim has reported the highest number of COVID- 19 cases at 487 followed by 158 in South Sikkim, 42 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, he said.

Of the total 688 COVID-19 cases, 390 are active cases as 297 patients have recovered from the disease, Bhutia said, adding Sikkim has reported one fatality thus far.

So far 27,115 samples have been tested in the state for COVID-19, the official added.

