Muzaffarnagar, Dec 27 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old man, missing for the last 10 days, was retrieved from the Ganga canal near here on Monday.

Following the discovery of the missing man Ravi's body, his family has accused his wife of getting him killed, SHO Pankaj Panth of the New Mandi police station said.

Ravi had been living in the Avadh Vihar area of the city, said the SHO, adding that the deceased body has been sent for the post mortem.

Police have launched a probe into the matter, the SHO said.

