India News | 3000 Litres of Jaggery Wash, 50 Litres of Country Liquor Seized in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Enforcement Bureau on Sunday conducted raids on country liquor making units in Krishna District, as part of a cordon and search operation.

According to State Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, during the operation, 3000 litres of jaggery wash and 50 litres of country liquor were seized.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

