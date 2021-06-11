East Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The police on Thursday destroyed 3,000 liters jaggery wash and seized 50 liters of the country-made liquor in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection in Jaggampeta village, informed Jaggampeta Sub Inspector T Ramakrishna.

According to the police, Jaggampeta police received credible information of country-made liquor being secretly prepared in the fields on the outskirts of Jaggampeta village.

Following this, the police team raided the area and found a liquor-making unit there.

"While two persons were arrested, one person fled from the spot. A case has been registered against all three accused persons," he added. (ANI)

