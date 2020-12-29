Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 on Tuesday as it recorded 3,018 new cases, a health official said here.

With 69 patients dying, the death toll in the state reached 49,373, he said.

On the other hand, 5,572 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered persons to 18,20,021.

There are now 54,537 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 537 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,92,008, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 11,094 with six new fatalities.

With 56,982 new samples tested, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra went up to 1,26,00,754.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,25,066, new cases: 3,018, death toll: 49,373, discharged: 18,20,021, active cases: 54,537, people tested so far: 1,26,00,754.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)