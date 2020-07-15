Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,176 new cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 47,253.

A total of 1,975 new cases were reported from the Bengaluru alone, the state's health department said.

The toll has gone up to 928 with 87 deaths reported today.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country is 9,36,181. (ANI)

