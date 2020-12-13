Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Thirty-two fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the number of active cases to 484 on Sunday, officials said.

According to DM Selvakumari J, 959 samples were received of which 32 came out positive while 51 patients recovered.

The number of people who have been discharged is now 6,900 in the district. The total number of cases stands at 7,480.

