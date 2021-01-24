Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Chandigarh on Sunday reported 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the infection tally to 20,718, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 65-year-old coronavirus positive woman took the toll to 334 in the Union Territory, the bulletin said.

There are 136 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, it said.

Twenty-two more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 20,248 in the UT, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,08,107 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing in Chandigarh and 1,86,447 of them tested negative while reports of 92 are awaited, it said. PTI CHS

