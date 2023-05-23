New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A 32-year-old man was found dead in a van near Yamuna Vihar road in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased was identified as Arjun.

Also Read | New STF Units in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government to Establish Four More STF Units in State.

Police said that there were stab wounds on the deceased's neck.

"The deceased had stab wounds on his neck. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and crime team have been called," said the police.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Man Allegedly Forces Live-in Partner to Convert Following Altercation After Watching ‘The Kerala Story’.

The police further said that the taxi in which the man's body was found was registered in the name of a company in Gurugram, Haryana.

Further investigation into the matter was underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)