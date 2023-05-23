Indore, May 23: Madhya Pradesh police booked a man in Indore for allegedly forcing a woman, he was in a live-in relationship with, to convert to Islam.

According to police, the due reportedly had an altercation after watching 'The Kerala Story' movie.

Khajrana Police Station in-charge, Indore, Dinesh Verma told ANI that the woman had eloped with the man and the two were in a live-in relationship for around 7-8 months.

"A woman, who was in a live-in relationship with one Faizan, lodged a complaint that he was pressurizing her to convert to Islam in order to marry him. Faizan also thrashed the woman when she refused," the officer said.

"The woman said she and the man recently went to watch the movie 'The Kerala Story'. After watching the film, the duo had an altercation. She approached the police and lodged an FIR," Verma added.

The police also said that the accused man was jobless and was living only on the earnings of the complainant woman.

"The accused has studied till 12th standard and was jobless. The complainant woman was in a good job, earning around Rs 25,000 monthly. Her live-in partner was also living on that money only," the officer said.

The police registered the case under sections 323, 506 and 376 (2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway.

