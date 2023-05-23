Lucknow, May 23: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to strengthen the Special Task Force (STF) by establishing its units in four more districts and filling up vacant posts.

According to a state government spokesperson, the chief minister has given approval to the budget for the acquisition of land and construction of buildings for the STF units in Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Bareilly. UP STF Nabs Fake Holiday Package Gang That Duped over 2,000 People.

A transit hostel will also be constructed for the STF's Noida unit while the construction of other buildings has started, he said. The government has approved an amount of Rs 2046.29 lakh for all the units.

The officers had informed the chief minister that the STF units in Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Bareilly were working from the police lines, which makes their task more challenging. The chief minister, thereafter, ordered the release of funds for the construction of STF's dedicated buildings in the four districts.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 284.22 lakh for the Agra unit, Rs 253.62 lakh for Gorakhpur, Rs 258.86 lakh for Prayagraj unit and Rs 228.22 lakh for Bareilly unit of the STF for the construction of the buildings. For construction of transit hostel in Noida, Rs 962.193 lakh has been released, the spokesman said. The state government also approved the formation of STF unit in Ayodhya, where land acquisition process has also been completed.

An order was issued to create 13 posts in the unit. The recruitment process for the posts, including one deputy superintendent of police, one inspector, four sub-inspectors, four computer operators, and three class IV posts has been completed.

The Uttar Pradesh police department has written to the state government for the creation of 23 extra posts in the STF. The recruitment of the four head constables, 16 constables, and three constable drivers, will start after the state government's approval. UP STF Busts Illegal Arms Factory in Mainpuri; 9 Held.

The state government has also released Rs 59.18 lakh for the purchase of new vehicles, added the spokesperson.

