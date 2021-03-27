Thane, Mar 27 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 3,02,559after as many as 3,218people tested positive for the infection in a day, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

Eight patients succumbed to the infection during the day, which pushed the district's death toll to 6,424.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district is 2.12 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,72,362 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 90.01 per cent.

There are 23,773 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 48,608, while the death toll is 1,217, another official said.

