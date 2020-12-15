Kohima, Dec 15 (PTI) Thirty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, pushing the tally in the state to 11,761, a health official said. Of the fresh cases, 15 were reported from Kohima, eight each from Dimapur and Mokokchung and two from Peren, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet. Thirty-one patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,970.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients has fallen to 91.74 per cent from 93.27 per cent recorded on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The death toll remained at 72, he said, adding that seven COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

Altogether 127 patients have migrated to other states, Dr Hangsing said. Nagaland now has 592 active cases.

A total of 1,17,545 COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state, including 71,428 through RT-PCR, 36,436 TrueNat and 9,681 Rapid Antigen Tests, Dr Hangsing said.

