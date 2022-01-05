Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported fresh 334 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest daily spike after November 10, 2021, said a state health bulletin.

The state reported one death and 95 recoveries on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in the state on Tuesday stood at 1,516.

The cumulative COVID-19 positive cases recorded so far stood at 20,77,942 while the total number of recoveries climbed up to 20,61,927. The cumulative death toll so far stood at 14,499.

While, seven new Omicron cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 24 in the state.

"One patient is mildly symptomatic and under hospital isolation. While, all others are healthy and are under isolation," informed the Andhra Pradesh government. (ANI)

