New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Customs officials have arrested one passenger, holder of Republic of Liberia passport from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and recovered 34 capsules containing a narcotic substance white coloured powder/granules, the officials said.

This yielded recovery of narcotics substance tested positive for Methaqualone weighing 408 gms, added the custom officials.

"The passenger arrived on July 6 at terminal-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi by Ethopian Airlines flight no. ET 686 was intercepted by Customs Officers, at IGI AIRPORT," the officials said.

"On thorough investigation, 34 capsules containing a narcotic substance white coloured powder/granules were recovered from inside his body. This yielded recovery of narcotics substance tested positive for Methaqualone weighing 408 gms," the customs officials added.

According to the customs, the passenger has been placed under arrest under section 43(B) of NDPS Act, 1985 while the said narcotics substance suspected to be Methaqualone has been seized along with concealing material under section 43(A) OF NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation into the matter is under process.

Earlier on Tuesday, customs officials seized gold weighing 554.600 grammes from a passenger at Cochin International Airport. The passenger was concealing the gold inside his rectum, the officials said.

The detained passenger, identified as Muhammad Ali Gafoor, was travelling from Malaysia to Kochi when the officials intercepted him.

The Customs officials retained from him two capsule-shaped packets containing gold in a paste that he was concealing inside his rectum. The two crude gold chains, totalling 230.300 grammes, which were concealed in his hand luggage, were also seized by the officials. (ANI)

