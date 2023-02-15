New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): In a major success for security forces in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, 34 Naxals including four Rs 1 lakh rewardees have surrendered themselves in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

All the 34 Naxals surrendered themselves before Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police forces at different locations in Sukma on Tuesday.

"Of the total, 33 Naxals surrendered in a recently established camp in the Dubbamarka area located in the deeply forested regions of Sukma," CRPF said.

"The surrendered Naxals included Dirdo Muda, Hidma, and Vajaam Hidma who carried a reward of Rs one lakh on their heads. These Naxals who were earlier misled decided to abjure violence and return to the mainstream."

It has just been three days since the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police established the camp in Dubbamarka, added the CRPF.

In another major success, the efforts of the 201 CoBRA Battalion of the CRPF persuade the surrender of another Rs 1 lakh rewardee Naxal Madvi Vaga in Sukma. He was a Janmilitia Commander and had joined the Naxalism in 2016 and was active in Chintalnar and Jagargunda region, said the force.

"Sustained and planned operations by the security forces and Chhattisgarh police in the left-wing extremism-affected areas in the state have resulted in the apprehension of a number of top Maoist leaders and many have surrendered. Additionally, the security forces have been persuading the Maoist cadres to give up the path of violence and return to the mainstream," CRPF said.

CRPF is engaged in internal security duty in LWE-affected regions and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

