Bahraich, July 26 (PTI) Thirty-five more people, including 12 of a family, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday, an official said.

Chief Medical Officer of Bahraich Dr Suresh Singh said 12 family members of a jewellery trader have tested positive for the virus.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,142 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Count Reaches 32,228: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

He said five members of another family in the district have been afflicted with COVID-19.

Apart from the two families, 18 people in Bahraich have contracted the infection, Singh said. PTI CORR NAV

Also Read | OnePlus Y Series Android Smart TV's Next Online Sale on July 28 at 12 PM IST; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)