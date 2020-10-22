New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The national capital recorded 35 more fatalities on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6,163, while 3,882 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.44 lakh, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 58,770 tests conducted the previous day.

Thirty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,163, according to the latest health bulletin.

The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 25,237 from 24,217 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,44,318, the bulletin added.

