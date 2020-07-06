Kohima, Jul 6 (PTI) At least 35 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 625, state health minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Monday.

Twelve people were discharged from different hospitals in the state during the period.

Of the 35 fresh cases, 20 are from Mon district and 15 from Dimapur, he said.

Nagaland currently has 382 active cases, while 243 have recovered so far.

A total of 368 samples have been examined for the disease since Sunday.

Dimapur has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 213, followed by Peren at 184, Kohima at 124, Mon at 62 and Tuensang 27.

Three districts -- Kiphire, Longleng and Wokha -- continue to remain coronavirus free.

