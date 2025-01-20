Imphal, Jan 20 (PTI) Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports minister Govindas Konthoujam on Monday said 351 sportspersons from the state will participate in the upcoming 38th National Games to be held in Uttarakhand.

Addressing a press conference, Govindas said, "Today we had a joint meeting with different sports association to discuss the upcoming 38th National Games to be held in Uttarakhand from January 28.

"We had invited 23 sports associations for the meeting but five associations failed to turn up because of some communication gap. We have told the representatives of the associations that the government has taken a strong decision to send all the players by air."

Three hundred and fifty-one sportspersons from Manipur will attend the National Sports Games though there may be few changes in the number, he said.

Manipur Olympic Association had also submitted a proposed budget estimate for the games. This will be soon discussed with the chief minister and a decision will be taken soon, Govindas said, adding players whose associations have unresolved issues will have their expenditures credited through Direct Benefit Transfer in their personal account.

"Our players have always brought laurels for the state. The government is extending all possible assistance to the associations and players so as to bring the maximum medals" the minister added.

