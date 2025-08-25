Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state police has pushed back 36 infiltrators from Bangladesh to their country from Sribhumi and South Salmara area.

CM Sarma shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Alert eyes, swift action. 36 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been pushed back to Bangladesh from Sribhumi and South Salmara. These illegal infiltrators change our demography and infringe upon the rights of the indigenous and will be pushed back to where they belong," the 'X' post said.

Earlier this month, in an intensified action amidst the ongoing illegal eviction drive in Assam, the state police pushed back 10 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Sribhumi sector.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has carried out eviction drives in various parts of the state to evict illegal settlers who grabbed the government lands, forest lands, and VGR/PGR lands.

The Assam government has already freed more than 1.29 lakh bighas of encroached land.

A day earlier, the Assam CM stated that all unauthorised occupation of VGRs (Village Grazing Reserves), PGRs (Professional Grazing Reserves), Satras, Naamghars, forest land, and other public areas would be cleared in a phased manner.

"The government will clear all illegal encroachments on VGR, PGR, Satras, Naamghars, and forest land across the State in a systematic and phased manner," said CM Sarma.

The Chief Minister visited Uriamghat in Golaghat district on Friday to inspect areas that have been encroached upon and for which the state government has already issued eviction notices.

Sarma said that thousands of bighas of land in the area had been unlawfully occupied. He observed that certain families had encroached upon as much as 300 to 400 bighas of land, using it for various economic activities.

Emphasising that the government could not remain indifferent to such developments, the Chief Minister affirmed that appropriate action would follow, urging the public to cooperate with the measures the state government intends to implement. (ANI)

