New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man in Uttam Nagar, after the family of the deceased alleged foul play.

According to police, a PCR call was received from Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital on July 13, reporting the death of Karan Dev, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

The patient was declared 'brought dead' due to electrocution, as per the medico-legal certificate (MLC), informed the police.

The police official also added that at the time of the incident, no allegations were raised by the family members, and they reportedly expressed their desire to waive post-mortem examination.

However, due to the young age of the deceased and the need to rule out any unnatural causes, the police went ahead with a post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

The case took a turn on July 16, when the deceased's brother, Kunal, approached police with suspicion regarding the death of his brother.

The police further added that acting on the complaint, police initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter and on the basis of the enquiry and the material available during the proceedings, a case under the appropriate sections was registered.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances surrounding Karan Dev's death.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has made serious allegations, pointing to a possible conspiracy involving Karan's wife, Sushmita, and a guy name Rahul, who is cousin of the deceased.

Speaking to ANI, Karan's mother Neeru said she learned of the alleged relationship between Sushmita and Rahul only after the cremation when Kunal, yonger brother of the deceased person found WhatsApp chats on Rahul's phone.

In the chats, Sushmita told Rahul that she had given Karan drug-laced food, but he wasn't dying. She kept updating Rahul and also mentioned electric shocks, Neeru added.

She further said that Karan lived with his wife in a flat and around 9 am on Sunday, daughter-in-law Sushmita came and said Karan was electrocuted.

The family then rushed to the flat and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. At that point, everyone assumed it was an accident, the mother said.

Karan's friend Gaurav told ANI that the day after the cremation, the family confronted Sushmita, where she confessed in front of all that she killed Karan because Rahul was blackmailing her.

He added that Rahul was also questioned separately and admitted to the murder.

According to the family, the WhatsApp chats recovered from Rahul's phone suggest that Sushmita was constantly informing him about Karan's condition on the night of the incident and neighbours have also reported seeing Rahul near the couple's flat that morning," they said.

The Delhi Police are currently investigating the case. (ANI)

