Dehradun, Jan 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,515 on Friday with six more fatalities, while 361 new cases pushed the infection tally to 91,281, a health bulletin issued here said.

Dehradun district reported the highest 124 cases, followed by Nainital with 87 cases, Haridwar 32, Udham Singh Nagar 26, Pauri 18, Uttarkashi 17, Champawat 17, Pithoragarh 16 Almora 10, Rudraprayag eight, Bageshwar three, Tehri two and Chamoli one, it said.

Six more COVID-19 patients died in the state taking the toll so far to 1,515, the bulletin said.

A total of 83,998 infected people have recuperated, 1,191 have migrated out of the state and 4,577 are under treatment, it said.

