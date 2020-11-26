Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (PTI) As many as 361 new cases of coronavirus, the highest in Gujarat, were recorded in Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, a release by the state Health Department said on Thursday evening.

Of these, 337 cases were reported in the city while 24 were from surrounding villages, it said. The district's count of coronavirus cases thus reached 48,710.

Twelve COVID-19 patients died in the city during the day, taking the death toll in the district to 2,015.

The release added that 357 patients -- 334 in the city alone -- recovered and were given discharge during the day, taking the recovery tally to 43,401.

