Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 364 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,54,758, while the death toll rose to 3,856 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 76, followed by Karimnagar (44) and Nalgonda and Warangal Urban (22 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 482 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the overall number of those cured to 6,44,294.

The number of active cases was 6,608, the bulletin said.

It said 75,289 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total so far to 2,38,95,016.

The samples tested per million population was 6,41,993.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.40 per cent, while it was 97.52 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, an official release said the state government has decided to initiated a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for 10-15 days beginning August 23 in 4,846 residential colonies in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Cantonment areas in the city.

The main aim of the special vaccination drive was to make Hyderabad a 100 per cent vaccinated city, it said.

