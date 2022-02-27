Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday registered 366 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,40,795 and the toll to 39,936.

There were 801 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,94,333, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 224 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 326 people being discharged and 11 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 6,488.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.69 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 4.64 per cent.

Of the 17 deaths, 11 were from Bengaluru Urban, one each from Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Raichur and Udupi.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 17, Dakshina Kannada 10, Kalaburagi and Ballari 9, Hassan 8, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,78,361 cases, while Mysuru has 2,29,269 and Tumakuru 1,59,721.

Cumulatively, a total of 6.44 crore samples have been tested, of which 52,475 were on Sunday alone.

