Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) Thirty-seven schoolgirls participated in Raksha Bandhan celebrations at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district Sunday.

They tied rakhis around the wrists of soldiers.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh To Felicitate Service Olympians Including Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra at Army Sports Institute in Pune on August 23.

The event became memorable for Fiza Butt, a Class 10 student, who got to celebrate her birthday with the soldiers, a defence spokesperson said.

Everyone present on the occasion became part of her birthday celebrations alongside the ceremony of the Hindu festival dedicated to the brother-sister bond.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Man Stabs Woman to Death In Hotel, Absconding; Incident Caught on CCTV.

In a novel endeavour, the spokesperson said girls from Dharmund and Champa villages of Batote came down to the Army Camp at Dharmund to make sure that the personnel don't miss their sisters.

“The celebration became an epitome of religious harmony as soldiers from all the religions were tied Rakhi by Hindu, Muslim and Sikh girls alike, wishing their brothers in uniform good health and long life,” the spokesman said.

He said the soldiers were floored by the affection showered by these girls.

In return, they vowed to protect their little sisters and stand with them at all times, the spokesman said, adding they also distributed gifts to the girls and served them with sweets and chocolates.

Fiza, who studies at Batote Senior Secondary School, came along with her mother Begum Noor Jehan to participate in the occasion.

“It was an emotional moment when Signalman Preetam Singh touched Fiza's feet – a practice of taking blessings from younger sister that is followed in his family,” he said.

He said the celebration marked itself as an event of bonding between 'Brothers and Sisters' that surpassed the boundaries of religion and serves as an example of 'National Unity'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)