Dehradun, Jul 6 (PTI) Thirty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 3,161, officials said.

Twenty new cases were reported in Udham Singh Nagar district, five in Haridwar, four each in Nainital and Dehradun, three in Almora and one case was detected in Pauri, a state health department bulletin said here.

Also Read | Universities Allowed to Conduct Final Term Exams by Home Ministry, UGC Guidelines to be Followed During Examination.

Most of the new patients have travel history to Mumbai, Delhi, Ghaziabad or Gurgaon, it said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,161. Out of these, 2,586 people have recovered, 28 have migrated out of the state and 42 patients have died, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Karnataka Reports 1,843 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 25,317: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

The number of active cases stands at 505, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)