Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Thirty-seven new colleges announced in the Rajasthan budget will start functioning from the 2020-21 academic session, according to a statement.

The colleges will be opened in Banswara, Alwar, Bikaner, Bundi, Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jodhpur, Sikar, Churu and Nagaur.

The chief minister also gave approval for the proposal to upgrade 10 undergraduate colleges to the post-graduate level, it said. PTI

