Amaravati, Oct 21 (PTI): The cumulative confirmed cases of coronavirus increased to 7,93,299 in Andhra Pradesh as 3,746 were added afresh on Wednesday.

As 27 more patients died, the gross toll rose to 6,508 while the number of those who recovered went up to 7,54,415 after 4,739 got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

Also Read | How to Remove Password From a PDF File on Your Smartphone.

The latest bulletin said the state now had 32,376 active cases of COVID-19.

The overall infection positivity rate decreased further to 10.91 per cent, though it is still higher than the national average of 7.87 per cent.

Also Read | Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey's Wife Richa Appears Before Enforcement Directorate in Lucknow.

Seven out of 13 districts reported fresh cases less than 200 each, with Kurnool adding just 65 to its tally.

East Godavari district once again reported the highest number of 677 fresh cases while West Godavari added 519 and Krishna 503.

Chittoor added 437, Guntur 396 and Anantapuramu 301 in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Krishna saw five fresh Covid-19 fatalities while Anantapuramu, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, SPS Nellore and Prakasam reported three more deaths each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)