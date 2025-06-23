Bhubaneswar, Jun 23 (PTI) In preparation for the upcoming Rath Yatra, the Odisha government has announced a series of health measures, including the deployment of 378 healthcare professionals and 265 hospital beds to ensure public safety during the annual religious event in Puri.

Talking to reporters, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said elaborate arrangements have been made to handle medical emergencies during the festival, which draws lakhs of devotees each year.

Mahaling added that in addition to 378 doctors and para-medical staff, 69 first-aid centres and 74 ambulances will be kept ready for any emergencies.

Given the recent outbreak of diarrhoea, the government has taken precautions to ensure the availability of safe drinking water and prevent the sale of stale food in the town.

The additional 265 hospital beds include 15 ICU beds and 100 beds at the ANM Training Centre, while the Puri District Headquarters Hospital has reserved 68 beds, including general, burn, and ICU facilities.

"I hope that the Rath Yatra will be conducted smoothly with the blessings of Lord Jagannath," the minister said.

Additionally, 200 units of blood have been reserved while two minor operation theatres along with specialised dressing rooms have been set up to handle any medical emergencies, it said.

For the first time, a team of doctors from AIIMS Bhubaneswar will be stationed at medical centres in Puri to provide additional support.

Similarly, a specialised 10-bed air-conditioned heat stroke centre has been established at Talabania to address weather-related health issues.

"Rigorous health monitoring and disease prevention measures are in place to maintain public health standards throughout the Ratha Yatra period," the statement further said.

To curb outbreak of any water or food-borne disease, a total of eight food safety officers have been assigned.

All 108 emergency ambulances will remain on high alert and operate along designated corridors with the support of NGO volunteers.

To prevent disease outbreaks, eight food safety officers and three mobile surveillance teams have been deployed.

So far, 494 kg of unhygienic food has been destroyed after 249 inspections of food establishments.

The administration has also collected 84 food samples, 22 water samples, and conducted 10 stool culture tests and 82 water analyses.

An extensive information, education, and communication campaign will be undertaken to promote public health awareness covering food safety, safe drinking water practices, hand washing and hygiene protocols, ORS usage, health programs, COVID-19 prevention measures, and Ayushman Bharat Program awareness, the statement said.

A dedicated Ratha Yatra control room will operate round-the-clock throughout the festival period to coordinate all health-related activities and respond to emergencies. The control room can be reached at mobile number +91 6370560247 and landline number 06752-222175 for any medical assistance or information. PTI BBM

