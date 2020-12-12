Puducherry, Dec 12 (PTI) Puducherry posted 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 37,444.

The toll remained 619 as no related deaths were reported in the union territory in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that Puducherry region registered 17 new cases of infection out of the total 38 cases followed by Karaikal (six) and Mahe (15). Yanam region did not report any fresh case of infection.

The Director said 59 patients were discharged during last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 97.42 percent respectively now.

The Director also said that of the total 4.31 lakh samples tested so far 3.90 lakh turned out to be negative.

While 346 cases were active, 36,479 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

