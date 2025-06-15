Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): 38 people had been rescued so far in the Pune bridge collapse incident over the Indrayani River, police said on Sunday.

According to the Police Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, Vinoy Kumar Chaubey, a total of 38 people had been rescued so far, including those who sustained serious injuries, from the incident site and were sent to various hospitals for treatment.

Also Read | Kolkata: FIR Against Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar for 'Throwing Slipper at Sikh Man', BJP Says It Was Paper Cutting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths following the collapse of a bridge over the Indrayani River at Indori in Pune district.

Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed death of two people whereas 32 others have been injured, with six in critical condition in the incident.

Also Read | Ola, Uber Will Not Enter Goa Amid Taxi Unions' Uproar Over Transport Aggregator Guidelines, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

"It was very sad to hear the news of the accident in which a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Indori near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families," the Chief Minister said in the X post.

"I am in constant touch with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar regarding this incident. As some people have been swept away, a search is being carried out for them. NDRF has been deployed at the spot. Relief work has been given immediate impetus. 6 people have been rescued so far. All the agencies have been ordered to be put on alert mode. 32 people were injured, 6 of them are critical. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment," he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations for those swept away, and all agencies are on high alert to expedite relief efforts. The injured are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)