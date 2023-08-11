Pilibhit (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 38-year-old man died and his friend was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a bus from behind, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Gajraula police station area on Thursday when Nawab and his friend Armaan (25) were returning home, they said.

The bus hit the two-wheeler near the Khannaut bridge, local SHO Prabhas Chandra said, adding that Nawab died on the spot.

The injured was admitted to the district hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the official said.

The bus driver managed to flee and a search was on to nab him, police said.

