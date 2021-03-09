Raipur, Mar 9 (PTI) With 390 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths being reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 3,15,030 and death toll to 3,864, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 3,08,143 after 17 people were discharged from hospitals while 219 patients completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,023 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 161 new cases, taking its total count to 56,391, including 810 deaths.

Durg recorded 69 new cases and Surguja 19, among other districts.

With 27,281 samples tested on Tuesday, the total number of coronvirus tests in the state went up to 50,46,023.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,15,030, New cases 390, Death toll 3,864, Recovered 3,08,143, Active cases 3,023, Total tests 50,46,023.

