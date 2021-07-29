New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A total of 391 complaints have been received from various central ministries on SHe-Box, an online platform for registering complaints related to sexual harassment of women at workplace, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) said on Thursday.

Out of these 391 complaints, about 150 were received since January 1, 2020, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

An analysis of the 36 complaints lodged at SHe-Box (Sexual Harassment Electronic Box) and shown against the MWCD shows that amongst them, there were only two cases of sexual harassment of women at workplace while three entries pertain to complaints from the same person against the same individual, she said.

The other 32 cases are in the nature of public grievances on various matters relating to violence against women, dowry harassment, misbehaviour, suggestions etc, she added.

Further, neither of the two cases of sexual harassment of women at workplace appearing in the portal against the MWCD pertain to a workplace of the ministry, Irani said.

Once a complaint is registered on SHe-Box, it directly reaches the concerned authority having jurisdiction to take action in the matter.

The responsibility to take action on such complaints and ensure updating of status in that regard on SHe-Box is that of the concerned central ministries and departments.

In a separate reply, Irani said 733 One-Stop Centres (OSCs) have been sanctioned across the country, out of which 704 have been operationalised in 35 states and union territories.

OSCs provide a range of integrated services under one roof including police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid and counselling, psycho-social counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence or distress.

So far, 3,05,896 cases have been handled by OSCs, according to official data.

