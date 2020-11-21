Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], November 21 (ANI): An earthquake of a magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit the Ukrul area of Manipur on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake hit at the depth of 30 km and tremors were felt at 1019 hours today.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: Students, Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff Allowed in Local Trains Up to December 10.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 21-11-2020, 10:19:26 IST, Lat: 24.92 & Long: 93.88, Depth: 30 Km " tweeted NCS. .

No causalities and damage to property have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Several Rockets Hit Kabul, 1 Dead, 3 Injured.

Earlier today, a quake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter Scale hit the Senapati area of Manipur. The earthquake hit at the depth of 10 km at 0654 hours today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)